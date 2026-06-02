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Report: Rams first inquired about trading for Myles Garrett in 2022

  
Published June 2, 2026 10:02 AM

The blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett from the Browns to the Rams on Monday has sent some shockwaves through the NFL.

But it’s apparently a transaction that was years in the making.

According to a new report from TheAthletic.com, the Rams first called the Browns to inquire about trading for Garrett back in 2022 — just after the club won Super Bowl LVI and was attempting to repeat.

Cleveland, however, was not interested in moving the generational pass rusher. The Rams 2022 season then went poorly, with the club finishing 5-12.

The same report notes L.A. had discussions about trading for Garrett again in 2023, before instead opting to build its roster through the draft.

The Browns adjusting Garrett’s contract a few months ago was the catalyst for the Rams to once again begin their pursuit of one of the game’s best edge rushers. This time, Los Angeles was able to get the deal done, changing the fabric of the club’s defense for years to come.