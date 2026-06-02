A.J. Brown passed his physical, will participate in Patriots’ practice today

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is ready to get to work.

New England head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed today that Brown passed his physical and will participate in the Patriots’ voluntary practice today.

As everyone learned when the Raiders-Ravens Maxx Crosby trade fell through, trades in the NFL aren’t official until the traded player passes his physical. But Brown is now good to go.

Vrabel, who previously coached Brown in Tennessee, said he’s excited about Brown showing what he can do.

“He loves football. He has a physical skill set. I think he has great body control and can be strong at the catch point,” Vrabel said. “He’s been a productive, consistent player.”

The Patriots will get their first look at that skill set on the practice field today.