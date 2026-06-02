Andrew Berry: Jared Verse is a perfect fit as an edge rusher for our defense

The centerpiece of the blockbuster trade between the Rams and Browns on Monday was edge rusher Myles Garrett.

But edge rusher Jared Verse, who is headed to Cleveland, was the critical piece to make the deal work.

That’s according to Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, who told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that it was Verse’s inclusion in the deal that made it go from a hypothetical to a real possibility.

“Jared Verse, he’s obviously a huge part of this return for us,” Berry said. “Jared is an outstanding football player. Former defensive rookie of the year, two-time original ballot Pro Bowler, he’s a perfect DNA match for our attacking front. He’s really a terror in both phases, both as a run defender and a pass rusher. And we are really, really excited to add him to our team.

“He allows us to continue to play defense at a high level, which has b been our standard over the past several seasons. And we’re really excited to welcome him to the organization.”

Verse, 25, was the No. 19 overall pick in 2024 and has registered 12.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 45 quarterback hits over his first two seasons.

“We liked him a lot coming out,” Berry said. “We weren’t really in a position to take him, obviously, the year he came out because he came out in ’24. I would say that probably had less of a bearing on this transaction. But what made it really easy is that he’s an outstanding player at 25 years old at a very, very hard-to-find position. Yes, we’re excited to have him specifically. But it’s not necessarily like this was a two-year focal point in the making.

“Usually when you make these trades, you’re completely trading off present for future,” Berry added. “And to get a player like Jared in the deal where the defense still maintains its excellence, that was really attractive to us.”

Born in Dayton, Verse is an Ohio native and will now be returning to the state.

“He was very excited yesterday when we talked to him on the phone,” Berry said. “He’s ready to go. I think he’s really excited to play in the scheme. Maybe some of you already know, he’s from Dayton, Ohio — his sister is still here and everything like that. He’s going to be fun. He has a ton of energy now. There’s going to be some colorful quotes for everybody in this room.”

But more than that, the Browns are expecting to get a high-quality pass rusher who will significantly impact games.

“I wouldn’t sit here and put a cap on any player’s ceiling,” Berry said. “I just know the list of players that have been defensive rookie of the year and original-ballot Pro Bowlers in their first two seasons is very small.

“He’s a perfect fit as an edge rusher for our defense.”