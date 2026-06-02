Seahawks, Derick Hall agree to three-year contract extension

The Seahawks have reached a new deal with one of their key defensive players.

Seattle and edge rusher Derick Hall have agreed to a three-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes Hall’s new contract is worth $42 million, which could move up to $46.5 million, with $21 million guaranteed. It ties Hall to the organization through 2029.

Hall, 25, was the No. 37 overall pick of the 2023 draft. He has appeared in 48 games with 17 starts over his first three years, tallying 10.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 38 QB hits. He recorded 2.0 sacks in Super Bowl LX to help Seattle cruise to victory over New England.

Seattle had acquired the pick that the club used to draft Hall in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.