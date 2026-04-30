Dee Winters: I wasn’t expecting trade to Cowboys at all

The Cowboys have made a lot of moves to address their defense throughout the offseason, including trading for linebacker Dee Winters during last weekend’s draft.

A Texas native who played his college ball at TCU, Winters told reporters on Thursday that he was actually moving things into his new home in Arlington when he got the call that he was being traded to the Cowboys.

He added that he was definitely surprised by the trade.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Winters said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Everything happens for a reason. I’m excited to be back home, and I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

The current expectation is that Winters will serve as Dallas’ middle linebacker, though he told reporters he’s not entirely sure what his role will be. He likes that the scheme will have him “move in open space,” calling it a perfect fit.

Winters, however, has not played in a game as the “green dot” linebacker, having the calls come into his helmet from the defensive coordinator.

“I’ve only done a few practices with the green dot,” Winters said. “That’ll be new, but there’s a first time for everything. I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

He’s also entering the final year of his rookie contract, making his performance over the course of 2026 that much more important for his career moving forward.

“It’s very big,” Winters said. “This is where you help your family and your football career. I think this is a huge year for me. I’m excited to work in this scheme, be in space and make plays. That’s the biggest thing.”

Winters started all 17 games for the 49ers last season, recording 101 total tackles with eight tackles for loss, three QB hits, five passes defensed, and one interception.