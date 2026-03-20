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New Browns stadium will put fans close to the action

  
Published March 20, 2026 01:51 PM

At the new Factory of Sadness, the customers will get a very close look at the assembly line.

Via Rich Exner of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the architect of the new Browns stadium says that the distance from the stands to the playing field will be as little as “16 feet, measured diagonally from the first row of seats to the field.” The last row is only 248 feet from the field.

The Dawg Pound in one of the end zones will have a 34-degree incline, according to HKS, which has designed SoFi Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, and AT&T Stadium. HKS says this will “create a powerful wall of sound.”

As Exner notes, the details of the 16-foot distance aren’t entirely clear. The use of the term “diagonal” makes it even more vague.

The Browns hope to open the new stadium by 2029. Current litigation aimed at preventing the use of unclaimed public funds could potentially slow the process.