 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Darnold, Nick Emmanwori have no injury designations for Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 6, 2026 06:23 PM

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is good to go for Super Bowl LX.

Darnold has been dealing with an oblique injury for the last few weeks, but he moved up to full practice participation this week and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. That puts Darnold in position to finish a remarkable turnaround from washing out with the Jets after being selected third overall to leading his fifth NFL team to a championship.

Safety Nick Emmanwori is also set to play in the Super Bowl. Emmanwori hurt his ankle in practice on Wednesday and sat out Thursday’s workout, but he was back to full practice participation in the team’s final practice session of the week.

Tackle Josh Jones (ankle, knee) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) were the only limited participants on Friday. Ouzts is listed as questionable and is the only Seahawks player with any kind of injury designation for the final game of the 2025 NFL season.