Sam Darnold, Nick Emmanwori have no injury designations for Super Bowl LX

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is good to go for Super Bowl LX.

Darnold has been dealing with an oblique injury for the last few weeks, but he moved up to full practice participation this week and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. That puts Darnold in position to finish a remarkable turnaround from washing out with the Jets after being selected third overall to leading his fifth NFL team to a championship.

Safety Nick Emmanwori is also set to play in the Super Bowl. Emmanwori hurt his ankle in practice on Wednesday and sat out Thursday’s workout, but he was back to full practice participation in the team’s final practice session of the week.

Tackle Josh Jones (ankle, knee) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) were the only limited participants on Friday. Ouzts is listed as questionable and is the only Seahawks player with any kind of injury designation for the final game of the 2025 NFL season.