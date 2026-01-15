 Skip navigation
Fred Warner: Expectation for Saturday is to take it day by day and see what happens

  
January 14, 2026

The indications from the 49ers have been that linebacker Fred Warner will not play against the Seahawks on Saturday, but Warner isn’t ready to rule anything out yet.

Warner has been out since dislocating and fracturing his ankle in Week 6, but he participated in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday and said he feels “amazing” when he spoke to reporters after the session. Warner added that having a chance to help the team win this weekend and in any future games is the “only goal moving forward.”

Warner was asked if he expects to have that chance this Saturday.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Warner said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think they said last week they weren’t going to open my window, and then, my window’s now open, so we’re just taking it day by day. The expectation is to continue to take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

The 49ers will release their injury designations for the Seattle game on Thursday and that will bring further word on whether there’s any chance of Warner being in the lineup.