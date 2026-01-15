Cowboys request interview with Packers DL coach DeMarcus Covington

The Cowboys have requested an interview with Packers defensive line coach/run game coordinator DeMarcus Covington for their defensive coordinator position, Josina Anderson reports.

Covington, 36, joined the Packers before the 2025 season, coaching a unit that includes former Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Covington was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator in 2024.

He spent eight seasons in New England, serving as a coaching assistant (2017-18), outside linebackers coach (2019) and defensive line coach (2020-23) before his promotion under Jerod Mayo. The Patriots fired Mayo after one season.

Covington won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots.

The Cowboys also have requested or have interviewed Eagles pass game coordinator Christian Parker, Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and their own defensive line coach, Aaron Whitecotton.