J.K. Dobbins hopes to be a “Bronco for life”

Running back J.K. Dobbins was having a great season in his first year with the Broncos. It ended in Week 10 due to a foot injury. He wants it to in 2026 and beyond.

Dobbins explained his desire to stay in Denver to reporters on Monday.

“It starts with the ownership,” Dobbins said. “They get us everything that we need to be successful here. . . . There were things I would ask [owner Greg] Penner, and he would get it to us. He would get it to me. Then my man, coach Sean Payton, I love him to death. He’s one of my favorite coaches ever. Then [running backs] coach Lou Ayeni, too. It has been a great process with everyone here. Then the offensive line, and just like everybody, the brothers, and like the defense. I even felt like I was part of the defense because they wanted me here. [Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] wanted me here. So it’s just been a great time here in my short time. I think that I’ll be here. Hopefully, I will. I think I’m a Bronco for life.”

Even if Dobbins (who had 772 rushing yards in 10 games) isn’t back in 2026, his connection to RJ Harvey will continue.

“I’ve been trying to give him feedback and all that stuff,” Dobbins said of Harvey. “Yesterday’s loss was tough, right? We weren’t successful on the ground. And I just tell them, ‘You have to just go back to the film and don’t worry about what the outside people are saying because they’re going to be on your butt, but you’re going to get better.’ I’m going to help him get better even if I’m not here. He’s my rookie forever. His name, I’m attached to him, and I want to make sure he gets better. So that’s my job, and I will.”

Dobbins becomes a free agent on March 11, unless he signs a new contract with the Broncos before then.

Still only 27, Dobbins has played well when healthy. He’s had back luck with a variety of injuries, however, and he’s yet to put together a full season with the kind of numbers that his game-by-game performances would generate.