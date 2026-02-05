 Skip navigation
Report: Vic Fangio will return as Eagles defensive coordinator

  
Published February 4, 2026 09:36 PM

The Eagles will have to replace offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, but they won’t have to look for a new defensive coordinator.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Vic Fangio will be back for a third season with the team.

Fangio contemplated retiring after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year and a report last weekend said he told the team he would be stepping away after this year’s playoff loss to the 49ers. Fangio never made that decision official, however, and there was optimism that Fangio would reverse course to remain with the team.

The Eagles have finished second and fifth in points allowed during Fangio’s two seasons with the team and his return will ensure continuity on that side of the ball. They won’t be able to say the same on the offensive side of the ball with Sean Mannion taking over as the offensive coordinator and Stoutland stepping down from his role after 13 years in Philadelphia.