Eliot Wolf: Will Campbell’s our left tackle, Caleb Lomu has versatility

The Patriots used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman for the second straight year and faced questions about where that player will line up for the second straight year.

Will Campbell’s selection in 2025 was met with questions about whether he might line up at guard because of his short arms, but the Patriots started him at left tackle as a rookie. Campbell struggled in the postseason, which meant that Thursday night’s selection of another college left tackle in Caleb Lomu led to executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf being asked about where he’ll end up.

“Will’s the left tackle,” Wolf said, via a transcript from the team. “And like I said, Caleb has some versatility. So, we feel like some of the pro day workouts that he did were on the right side and we were comfortable with that. But again, he’s very athletic, so I don’t think either side will be a problem for him.”

The Patriots have veteran right tackle Morgan Moses returning for 2026 as well and Wolf was asked if Lomu could wind up at guard.

“I think it’s possible,” Wolf said. “Again, that’s maybe one that we’ll see a little bit more when he gets here. But just from a physical athletic standpoint, I don’t see a reason that he couldn’t.”

Whatever route the Patriots wind up taking on the line, they’ll need the group to be stouter than the one that fell short against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.