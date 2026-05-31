A.J. Brown week is here

When receiver A.J. Brown was traded from the Titans to the Eagles — and when then-Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s body language made clear his thoughts on the move — it happened suddenly. The next trade of Brown has been a slow burn.

Most expect Brown to be traded soon. The key date is June 1, because that’s the moment at which the Eagles can push millions in dead money into 2027.

Under the CBA (Article 13, Section 6(b)(ii)), the key language is “on or before June 1.” That means the trade can’t become official until June 2.

Brown presumably will be required to pass a physical before the deal is done. As the Maxx Crosby non-trade to the Ravens made clear, there’s no guarantee that the physical will be passed. (Given the multiple reports that the Rams backed out of a potential deal for Brown in March due to available medical information, no player physical is a no-brainer.)

It doesn’t have to happen on June 2. When Vrabel’s Titans did a post-June 1 trade with the Falcons for receiver Julio Jones in 2021, it happened on June 6. As long as it occurs after June 1, the Eagles get the benefit of the delayed acceleration of Brown’s prorated bonus money.

Our sense as to the current status of the situation is this — and it’s a semi-educated assessment, not a “report.” The Eagles and Patriots have a tentative deal in place, and it’s been there since before the draft. But the Eagles have retained the ability to accept a better offer if they get one. And the Patriots are confident that the Eagles won’t get a better offer.

Another team could swoop in at the last minute. Reports that the Eagles want a 2027 first-round pick imply that the Patriots haven’t offered one. And it also sends a message that, if another team wants to snatch Brown away from the Patriots, a 2027 first-round pick will do that.

The recent report that the Eagles and Patriots are “not particularly close” on a deal seemed to be a last-ditch effort by the Eagles to get someone else to the table.

That said, another team would have to persuade Brown to embrace that opportunity. He wants, by all appearances, to reunite with Vrabel and to play for the Patriots. Even though Brown doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, no team is going to give up a first-round pick for a player who doesn’t want to play there.

If/when the Eagles trade Brown to the Patriots, the depth chart in New England becomes very crowded. Brown immediately would be the No. 1 receiver, with newcomer Romeo Doubs sliding to No. 2. Mack Hollins or Demario “Pop” Douglas would be No. 3. The other would potentially be No. 4. Kyle Williams, a third-round pick in 2025, would be fighting for playing time and targets.

Kayshon Boutte, who has been absent from offseason workouts, would potentially be traded. (He could be part of the Brown deal, but that would leave the Eagles with too many receivers, too, given the offseason arrivals of Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks, Elijah Moore, and first-round rookie Makai Lemon.)

The first step is the A.J. Brown trade. If it happens. When it happens. The “when” could be this week.

And the biggest surprise at this point would be a decision by the Eagles to not trade him. All signs are pointing to the Eagles moving on. Whatever the root cause of the dysfunction, the relationship has run its course. And the Eagles, as some in league circles firmly believe, need to do it this year to avoid an even more complicated cap situation in the future.

For the Eagles and Patriots is now. More accurately, the future is as soon as Tuesday.