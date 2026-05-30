President Trump attacks “jealous” critics of Jaxson Dart

Just when the Giants thought they were out of the Jaxson Dart-Donald Trump conundrum, Trump pulled them back in.

President Donald Trump took to his social-media platform, the ironically named “Truth Social,” to chime in on the situation.

“Thank you Jaxson!” Trump wrote. “It was great being with you. I know you’re taking some heat from the Radical Left Lunatics who are jealous of you, me, and everyone who surrounds us but, I also know that your Jersey also went to Number One, and you’re making Millions of Dollars so, YOU ARE A WINNER — THEY ARE ALL LOSERS. I’ll see you in the White House!”

Setting aside the fact that the eighty-year-old leader of the free world has the online demeanor of an eight-year-old (which we’ve known for more than eight years), Trump’s decision to enter the fray is hardly ideal for Dart. He’s trying to put the incident behind him. Trump, recognizing the benefit of using the situation as a way to appeal to his ever-shrinking base, doesn’t care about whether it creates issues for Dart in the locker room.

Dart shouldn’t be surprised. He should have known there would be a reaction to his decision to introduce Trump at a May 22 rally. Dart should have known that multiple teammates would object. Dart should have known that it could become a controversy.

And Dart should have known that Trump would seize on the opportunity to leverage the situation for his own personal benefit.