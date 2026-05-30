Rams get second-round TE Max Klare under contract

The Rams signed second-round tight end Max Klare to his four-year rookie deal.

He is the third of the Rams’ five picks to sign, leaving only first-round quarterback Ty Simpson and seventh-round defensive tackle Tim Keenan III unsigned.

The Rams used the 61st overall pick on Klare, who played three seasons at Purdue before transferring to Ohio State.

He joins Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson in the tight ends room. The Rams used multiple tight ends on close to 40 percent of their plays last season.

Klare caught 51 passes for 685 yards with four touchdowns for the Boilermakers in 2024. He was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2025 for the Buckeyes, totaling 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

In his 32 collegiate games, he caught 116 passes for 1,329 yards with six touchdowns.