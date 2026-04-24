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CB Colton Hood will not return to the draft on Friday night

  
Published April 24, 2026 05:34 PM

University of Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald waited through three hours of 32 draft picks without hearing their names called.

The other 15 prospects to attend the draft in Pittsburgh all departed on Thursday night, finding out their new football home.

McDonald decided to return for the second and third rounds on Friday night.

Hood, though, is not expected back in the green room, a source tells PFT.

Attendees not selected in the first round have the option of returning or not, and it’s hard to blame Hood for leaving after the disappointment of not hearing his name in the first round.

The players who showed up and were taken are: David Bailey (Jets), Jeremiyah Love (Cardinals), Carnell Tate (Titans), Arvell Reese (Giants), Mansoor Delane (Chiefs), Sonny Styles (Commanders), Jordyn Tyson (Saints), Francis Mauioga (Giants), Caleb Downs (Cowboys), Kadyn Proctor (Dolphins), Ty Simpson (Rams), Rueben Bain Jr. (Bucs), Makai Lemon (Eagles), Dillon Thieneman (Bears), and Keldric Faulk (Titans).