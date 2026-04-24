DT Kayden McDonald wasn’t picked on Thursday, but will be back the draft on Friday

One of the risks for prospects attending the first round of the draft is the chance that the night could end without any team calling your name.

That happened to two of the 17 players who accepted invitations to be in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and cornerback Colton Hood spent the night watching their peers go on stage to hug NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected, but never got their calls.

McDonald will be back for more on Friday night. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McDonald will extend his stay in Pittsburgh in hopes of being selected early in the second round.

McDonald had 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks for Ohio State last season.

There’s no word at the moment on what Hood, who played at Tennessee, is planning to do for the second night of the draft.