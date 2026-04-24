Jayden Reed agrees to three-year contract extension with Packers

The Packers and wide receiver Jayden Reed have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million in new money, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal includes $20 million guaranteed.

Reed, who turns 26 next week, was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He was scheduled to make a $1.729 million base salary with a $2.285 million salary cap hit.

The Packers made Reed a second-round pick in 2023, the same draft that they made Dontayvion Wicks a fifth-round choice. In 2022, the team drafted Christian Watson in the second round and Romeo Doubs in the fourth, and last year, the Packers took Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third.

The Packers are now building around Reed, Watson, Golden and Williams, as Doubs and Wicks departed this offseason.

Reed played only seven games last season, breaking his collarbone in Week 2, and he made 19 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown.