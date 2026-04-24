Report: Initial Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini photos weren’t taken by a P.I.

One of the unanswered, and intriguing, questions about the photos that touched off the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini situation is whether the pictures were taken by a private investigator, possibly at the direction of one of their spouses.

TMZ reports this wasn’t the case.

And TMZ would know. The outlet was reportedly offered the initial photos for “four figures,” but passed.

Per the new report, the photos were taken by a “local couple” who was staying at Ambiente, the adults-only resort in Sedona, Arizona. The husband is a sports fan, who recognized Vrabel.

Vrabel, like most NFL coaches, is hard to miss. The head coach is shown on TV throughout every game. Vrabel has been a head coach for seven seasons, with plenty of prime-time and standalone games — including, most recently, the Super Bowl.

It makes sense that it happened randomly. If a spouse had hired a P.I. to take the photos, the play wouldn’t have been to sell them. It would have been to use them for some strategic purpose.

That said, the strategic purpose could have been the creation of as much chaos as possible for the potentially cheating spouse. But that drags the entire situation into the public eye.

As we’ve seen. For the last 17 days. And counting.