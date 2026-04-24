Report: Giants talking to Saints, others about Kayvon Thibodeaux trade

The Giants are . . . or are not trading Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Less than 24 hours after a report that the Giants don’t intend to trade the defensive end, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports that the team is engaging in trade conversations about Thibodeaux. The Saints are among the teams showing strong interest, per Schultz.

Speculation about a deal involving Thibodeaux only increased after the Giants selected Arvell Reese with the fifth overall pick on Thursday night.

The Giants also have Brian Burns and 2025 first-rounder Abdul Carter at edge rusher.

Thibodeaux finished with two sacks last season, playing only 10 games due to a shoulder injury. It was the third time in his four NFL seasons that he has missed time with an injury.

Thibodeaux, 25, has 23.5 sacks in four seasons, including 11.5 in 2023.