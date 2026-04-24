Chiefs expect to unveil renderings of their new stadium this summer

The Chiefs anticipate unveiling renderings of their new $3 billion domed stadium later this summer, owner Clark Hunt said Friday.

The stadium will be built across the Kansas-Missouri state line and is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the 2031 season. The Chiefs’ move came after Kansas lawmakers voted to allow the state to issue more than $2.4 million in bonds to cover about 60 percent of the cost of the stadium, a new training facility and retail and entertainment space.

“We’re making progress,” Hunt said, via the Associated Press. “We have a design competition that’s ongoing between MANICA and Populous, and I would hope in the next several months that we’d be able to make a decision on the lead architect.”

MANICA designed the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville and worked on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Populous is finishing up at the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

Hunt said the Chiefs will bid to host big events in the enclosed stadium.

“We plan on bidding for Final Fours, College Football Playoff Games, bowl games and, of course, the Super Bowl,” Hunt said. “It will coincide with the construction of several other NFL buildings, so we will have competition, but I will make sure that Kansas City and the Chiefs put their best foot forward in that process.”

Arrowhead Stadium will host six World Cup games this summer. It had to undergo minor renovations so that the 53-year-old facility could fit the size of the field used for one of the biggest sporting events in the world.