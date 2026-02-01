 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Vic Fangio considered retiring, is currently expected back with Eagles

  
Published February 1, 2026 10:07 AM

The Eagles hired a new offensive coordinator last week and they’ve also reportedly spent some time considering defensive coordinator options since the end of their season as well.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports that Vic Fangio told the team after the season that he was going to retire. Further conversations with the team resulted in Fangio agreeing to remain on the staff for the 2026 season, but Kempski notes that the team has not confirmed anything and that “wiggle room” exists for Fangio to change his mind again.

Multiple reports indicate Fangio did the same waffling about a possible retirement after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year.

Per Kempski, the Eagles reached out to Jonathan Gannon about a possible return to the franchise — he was the defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 — when Fangio informed them of his plan to retire. Gannon has since been hired as the Packers’ defensive coordinator.

The Eagles were also planning to check in with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who ran the defense in Philadelphia from 2016-2020. Schwartz was a finalist for the Browns’ head coaching job and was reportedly upset about the decision to hire Todd Monken for that role.