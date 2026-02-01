Report: Vic Fangio considered retiring, is currently expected back with Eagles

The Eagles hired a new offensive coordinator last week and they’ve also reportedly spent some time considering defensive coordinator options since the end of their season as well.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports that Vic Fangio told the team after the season that he was going to retire. Further conversations with the team resulted in Fangio agreeing to remain on the staff for the 2026 season, but Kempski notes that the team has not confirmed anything and that “wiggle room” exists for Fangio to change his mind again.

Multiple reports indicate Fangio did the same waffling about a possible retirement after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year.

Per Kempski, the Eagles reached out to Jonathan Gannon about a possible return to the franchise — he was the defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 — when Fangio informed them of his plan to retire. Gannon has since been hired as the Packers’ defensive coordinator.

The Eagles were also planning to check in with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who ran the defense in Philadelphia from 2016-2020. Schwartz was a finalist for the Browns’ head coaching job and was reportedly upset about the decision to hire Todd Monken for that role.