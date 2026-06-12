Dak Prescott: Quarterbacks are judged by winning that last game

Dak Prescott and Tony Romo own all of the Cowboys’ major passing records. Prescott, in fact, needs only six more touchdown passes to surpass Romo’s team-record of 248.

What they don’t have is a Super Bowl ring.

Romo went 2-4 in the postseason in his career, and Prescott is 2-5.

The Cowboys have not played in the NFC Championship Game since 1995, the longest drought in the conference.

That’s why Prescott and Romo aren’t in the same class in Cowboys’ history as Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

Prescott isn’t alone among Pro Bowl quarterbacks lacking a championship, with Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow among those in the same spot. But Prescott has played longer, and Burrow has played in a Super Bowl and Allen and Jackson have played in conference championship games.

“If you play this position — I’ve said it before — how you’re judged is winning that last game,” Prescott said this week, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Anything other than that, you’re warranted to get [the criticism] because you’ve not won that game. If you’re not wired that way and if it’s not what pushes you, you should probably find a different job and a different position. I think we all feel the same and if I know those guys are like me, it’s an obsession.

“So, yeah, it’s about making sure that you give everything that you can to this team and give them the chance to do it.”

Prescott enters his 11th season as the longest-tenured player on the team. He has gone from an afterthought as a fourth-round pick to the highest-paid player in NFL history, with a deal that runs through 2028.

“It feels like yesterday at times,” Prescott said, “and then you’re watching cutups or clips from maybe plays back then, and I look at myself and realize even the way I looked or the way I’m playing the game, it feels like a long time ago from that standpoint.”