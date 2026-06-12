With new five-year contract in hand, Sean Payton plans to keep going as long as he enjoys it

Three years after signing a five-year contract with the Broncos, coach Sean Payton has a new five-year deal. On Thursday, he was asked by reporters how much longer he plans to coach.

“Well, five years,” Payton said with a laugh. “I think most importantly, aligning with [G.M.] George [Paton] and the working relationship. We enjoy coming to work together and going through this together. I think we think a lot alike.

But, no, you guys heard that story a year ago in Vegas, the week prior Bo [Nix] asked me, ‘How long?’ And I was like, ‘Shoot. Plenty of time. Eight years, nine years. Whatever.’ Then we had one of those gameday moments and I said, ‘Well right now it feels like one year.’

“Fair question, but I haven’t really given any thought to the end game. I think I have a lot of juice left and enjoy what we’re doing. Someone asked the other day, ‘Do you enjoy it?’ I think when that stops is when you have to look at it. I’m not at that spot right now.”

Payton, now 62, first became an NFL head coach in 2006. And he has a chance to become the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Others in the league who currently have a chance to do that include Steelers coach Mike McCarthy and Giants coach John Harbaugh.