Drake Maye was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has pronounced his right shoulder as “good” all week. The team’s injury report confirms that.

Maye remains on the injury report, but he had a full practice on Wednesday.

He was limited on two reports last week, one of which was an estimate, and then sat out Friday with an illness.

That led the Patriots to list him as questionable to play in a hypothetical game over the off weekend.

Maye said he was not limited in a bonus practice on Monday that did not require an injury report.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) was the only player who didn’t practice, and linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) were limited.

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring) was a full participant, and wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) has exited the report.

Running back Terrell Jennings (hamstring/cleared concussion protocol) will not return from injured reserve after not being activated before his 21-day practice window expired.