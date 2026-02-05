 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
dart_x_polar_bear_thumb.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
dart_x_polar_bear_thumb.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published February 4, 2026 08:22 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has pronounced his right shoulder as “good” all week. The team’s injury report confirms that.

Maye remains on the injury report, but he had a full practice on Wednesday.

He was limited on two reports last week, one of which was an estimate, and then sat out Friday with an illness.

That led the Patriots to list him as questionable to play in a hypothetical game over the off weekend.

Maye said he was not limited in a bonus practice on Monday that did not require an injury report.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) was the only player who didn’t practice, and linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) were limited.

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring) was a full participant, and wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) has exited the report.

Running back Terrell Jennings (hamstring/cleared concussion protocol) will not return from injured reserve after not being activated before his 21-day practice window expired.