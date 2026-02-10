 Skip navigation
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Report: A push is coming to allow draft picks to be traded up to five years out

  
Published February 10, 2026 12:04 AM

One of the potential changes to the rules for 2026 could include a change to the limits on trading draft picks.

Currently, teams can move selections up to three drafts into the future. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that “there will be a push” to increase that window from three years to five.

It’s unclear where the push will come from, or whether it will acquire sufficient steam to spark a change.

When it comes to NFL trades, I’m a firm believer in no limits of any kind. Trades should be allowed to happen whenever and wherever the franchises engaged in trade discussions choose to make them.

Three years, five years, 10 years. If the teams involved want to do it, then do it.