Klint Kubiak: I’m going to be calling Tom Brady a lot

  
Published February 10, 2026 04:24 PM

It’s still unclear how much time Tom Brady devotes to his job as Raiders minority owner.

But new head coach Klint Kubiak at least made it seem as if he’s planning on using Brady as a major resource now that he’s with Las Vegas.

Brady was not on the dais for Kubiak’s press conference, but Kubiak was asked about Brady’s presence within the organization and how that affected his interest in the job.

Really excited to work with Tom,” Kubiak said. “He made the mistake of giving me his cell phone number, so he might wish he never did that because I’m going to be calling him a lot. What I’m excited about is that we really have different offensive backgrounds — how we can pull ideas from each other. But, obviously, he’s the greatest that’s ever done it.

“In the interview process, just the passion that he spoke with on all things football got me excited about the opportunity to work with him. So, I know plenty has been said and speculated about, how that relationship’s going to go. That’s one of the main draws to come here, is to get to work with him, to get to work with ‘Spy’ [G.M. John Spytek]. These are great football minds that, if we collaborate the way we’re supposed to, we’re going to pull the best out of each other.”

Kubiak has plenty to take care of in his new role after winning Super Bowl LX on Sunday as Seattle’s offensive coordinator and it sounds like he’ll be leaning heavily on Brady to get it done.