 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Barrett Ruud, John Timu will remain with the Falcons, who announce two other hires

  
Published February 10, 2026 05:02 PM

The Falcons announced several coaching moves on Tuesday.

They have hired LaTroy Lewis as assistant defensive line coach and Ricky Manning as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach. Additionally, the Falcons have retained John Timu and promoted him to outside linebackers coach and retained Barrett Ruud as inside linebackers coach.

Lewis spent the 2025 season as the defensive line coach at Toledo, following three seasons (2022-24) at Michigan, where he was part of the team’s 2023 national championship. He started as a graduate assistant before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2024.

Manning spent the 2024 season as the cornerbacks coach for the Raiders following three seasons (2021-23) as a defensive assistant for the Jets. While with New York, he worked with a secondary that finished fifth in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game (168.3) and second in passes defensed (88).

He began his NFL coaching career as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Seahawks, spending two seasons (2016-17) in the role.

Timu has spent the past two seasons as a defensive assistant for the Falcons, working closely with the team’s defensive line in 2025. He helped guide Atlanta’s pass rush to a franchise-record 57 sacks in 2025. That included 8.5 sacks from second-year defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, a total that led all NFC interior defensive linemen.

Timu joined the Atlanta staff after three seasons (2021-23) with the Chargers, where he held several roles. He was defensive line coach (2023), defensive assistant (2022) and a Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow (2021).