Barrett Ruud, John Timu will remain with the Falcons, who announce two other hires

The Falcons announced several coaching moves on Tuesday.

They have hired LaTroy Lewis as assistant defensive line coach and Ricky Manning as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach. Additionally, the Falcons have retained John Timu and promoted him to outside linebackers coach and retained Barrett Ruud as inside linebackers coach.

Lewis spent the 2025 season as the defensive line coach at Toledo, following three seasons (2022-24) at Michigan, where he was part of the team’s 2023 national championship. He started as a graduate assistant before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2024.

Manning spent the 2024 season as the cornerbacks coach for the Raiders following three seasons (2021-23) as a defensive assistant for the Jets. While with New York, he worked with a secondary that finished fifth in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game (168.3) and second in passes defensed (88).

He began his NFL coaching career as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Seahawks, spending two seasons (2016-17) in the role.

Timu has spent the past two seasons as a defensive assistant for the Falcons, working closely with the team’s defensive line in 2025. He helped guide Atlanta’s pass rush to a franchise-record 57 sacks in 2025. That included 8.5 sacks from second-year defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, a total that led all NFC interior defensive linemen.

Timu joined the Atlanta staff after three seasons (2021-23) with the Chargers, where he held several roles. He was defensive line coach (2023), defensive assistant (2022) and a Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow (2021).