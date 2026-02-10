 Skip navigation
Report: Browns retain Duce Staley as RBs coach

  
Published February 10, 2026 04:35 PM

The Browns are retaining running backs coach Duce Staley, Tony Grossi of TheLandonDemand.com reports.

Staley joined the Browns in 2024, coaching the running backs the past two seasons.

He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 2011.

Staley coached several different positions under multiple staffs with the Eagles, including running backs coach from 2013-20. He added the title of assistant head coach in 2018.

He joined the Lions’ coaching staff as the assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2021 but left in 2023 to join the Panthers with the same titles. Carolina fired him during Staley’s only season there.