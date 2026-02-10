 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn acknowledges three empty press room seats for Washington Post reporters

  
Published February 10, 2026 05:15 PM

During last week’s Radio Row ruckus, we neglected to mention that the Washington Post disbanded its sports department.

Given the general outcry that was articulated by others far more eloquently than I ever could, I’ll stick with my initial reaction to the news: “What the eff?”

On Tuesday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn met with reporters for the first time since the Post punted its sports section. The team had three empty seats in the front row for the now-absent Post reporters.

Quinn, in a video posted by JP Finlay of NBC 4, noted the empty seats and said he was “bummed” to learn about the decision. “Their presence is missed,” Quinn said.

The accountability the Post brought to sports teams and leagues also will be missed. Reporting regarding former Commanders owner Daniel Snyder helped expedite his forced exit in 2023. More recently, in-depth reporting from the Post potentially sparked a federal investigation regarding a doctor who may have responsibility in connection with the May 2025 death of Colts owner Jim Irsay.

As corporations and oligarchs gobble up more and more independent media, true journalism — finding out the stuff they don’t want us to know — will become more and more rare in sports, because there will be fewer outlets whose employees are not beholden to the rich and powerful.

Which will allow those who are doing things they shouldn’t be doing to keep right on doing them.