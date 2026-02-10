Rams RT Rob Havenstein announces his retirement

Rob Havenstein is calling it a career.

The longtime Rams right tackle has announced via social media that he is retiring after 11 seasons with the franchise.

“11 years, 150+ starts, 4 time captain, 4 NFC West Championships, 2 NFC Championships and 1x Super Bowl Champion. What a ride it’s been! I can look back on my career and smile knowing I have given everything I had and more to the game I love,” Havenstein wrote on Instagram. “In saying that, I am officially retiring from the NFL.

“Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and fans who have supported me and helped me over these past 11 years. I have had the time of my life with the Los Angeles Rams (formerly known as the St. Louis Rams) and can’t thank the whole organization enough for giving me a shot back in 2015. Although some in the organization weren’t totally convinced. … As this chapter ends, I couldn’t be more grateful, hopeful, and excited to see what comes next!”

Havenstein, 33, was a Rams second-round pick in the 2015 draft and played his rookie year in St. Louis before the franchise relocated to Los Angeles in 2016. Though Jake McQuaide returned to play for the Rams in 2025, Havenstein was the last player left on the roster who had been with the club since its St. Louis days.

Havenstein was drafted to help stabilize the Rams’ offensive line as its right tackle and he held the position down for 11 seasons. He helped the club win an NFC Championship in 2018 and Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 season.

Havenstein started all 148 of his career games.