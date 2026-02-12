Jim Miller leaves SiriusXM NFL Radio

Former NFL quarterback Jim Miller’s long-time tenure at SiriusXM NFL Radio has ended.

Via Sam Neumann of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Miller’s on-air partner, Pat Kirwan, announced Miller’s exit on Monday. He had last appeared on the network the Sunday before Super Bowl week. The prior week, Miller was broadcasting from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Miller was not part of the SiriusXM Radio Row coverage, even though it was announced that he’d participate.

“As most of you have noticed, Jim Miller was not with us last week at the Super Bowl,” Kirwan said, per Neumann. “We’re going to let all of you know, today, that Jim is no longer a member of the SiriusXM team. We’re grateful for all of Jim’s insights and contributions through his many years on SiriusXM, and I’m personally grateful to have him as my on-air teammate for a long time. I wish him the best going forward, as all of you will as well.”

That part was fine. Normal and expected, in situations like this. Then came a comment from Kirwan that invites speculation as to what happend behind the scenes: “For the sake of Jim, we should leave this subject as it is and hope and pray that he gets on with his life and things go well.”

Miller, who co-hosted Movin’ The Chains with Kirwan since 2013, last made waves a year ago. He was the only voter on the AP award panel who put Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at fourth on his All-Pro ballot; the other 49 voters had Jackson at first or second.

A sixth-round pick in 1994, the 55-year-old Miller spent 12 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Steelers, Jaguars, Falcons, Bears, Buccaneers, and Patriots. He was a backup quarterback on the New England team that won Super Bowl XXXIX. Miller appeared in 37 regular-season games, with 27 starts.