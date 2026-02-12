 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Ravens hire Keary Colbert as WRs coach

  
Published February 11, 2026 07:48 PM

The Ravens are hiring Keary Colbert as their wide receivers coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The Broncos fired Colbert last month after the team’s wide receivers were among the worst in the NFL at dropped passes. Colbert, though, helped Courtland Sutton become a Pro Bowler.

He coached the Broncos’ wide receivers for three seasons, two of those with Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Two other new Ravens’ assistants — tight ends coach Zack Grossi and senior offensive assistant Joe Lombardi — also worked with Doyle in Denver.

Colbert, 43, previously coached in the college ranks, including at Florida and USC. He was the assistant wide receivers coach at Georgia State in 2013, when Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was Georgia State’s defensive coordinator.

Colbert has coached Troy Franklin, Jerry Jeudy, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr. and Ricky Pearsall.