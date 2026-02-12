Report: Ravens hire Keary Colbert as WRs coach

The Ravens are hiring Keary Colbert as their wide receivers coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The Broncos fired Colbert last month after the team’s wide receivers were among the worst in the NFL at dropped passes. Colbert, though, helped Courtland Sutton become a Pro Bowler.

He coached the Broncos’ wide receivers for three seasons, two of those with Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Two other new Ravens’ assistants — tight ends coach Zack Grossi and senior offensive assistant Joe Lombardi — also worked with Doyle in Denver.

Colbert, 43, previously coached in the college ranks, including at Florida and USC. He was the assistant wide receivers coach at Georgia State in 2013, when Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was Georgia State’s defensive coordinator.

Colbert has coached Troy Franklin, Jerry Jeudy, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr. and Ricky Pearsall.