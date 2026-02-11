Dolphins hire Kevin Patullo as pass game coordinator

Former Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has found a new job.

The Dophins are hiring Patullo as their pass game coordinator, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Patullo was fired as Eagles offensive coordinator after a rough 2025 season. Now he’ll join a Dolphins staff under new head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

It will be a homecoming for Patullo, who played his high school football in the suburbs of Miami and played quarterback and wide receiver at South Florida.

The 44-year-old Patullo spent the last five seasons in Philadelphia. He has spent a total of 14 years as an NFL assistant, mostly coaching wide receivers and otherwise being involved in the passing game.