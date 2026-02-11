Report: Seahawks to interview four in-house candidates for their OC job

The Seahawks need a new offensive coordinator after losing Klint Kubiak to the Raiders.

They will begin the interview process in-house, with Andrew Janocko, Jake Peetz, Justin Outten and Mack Brown as candidates, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The interviews will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Janocko is the team’s quarterbacks coach and was with Kubiak in New Orleans as the quarterbacks coach in 2024. He began his NFL coaching career in 2012 as an offensive quality control coach for the Buccaneers. He also has coached with the Vikings (2015-21) and Bears (2022-23).

He was the quarterbacks coach in 2021 with the Vikings and in his two seasons with the Bears.

Peetz has spent the past two seasons as the passing game coordinator for the Seahawks. He spent five seasons with the Jaguars (2008-12), one season with Washington (2014), three seasons with the Raiders (2015-17), two seasons with the Panthers (2020) and two seasons with the Rams (2022-23). He served as the passing game specialist with the Rams in 2023.

He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU in 2021.

Outten was the Seahawks’ run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach in 2025. He has also worked for the Falcons (2016-18), Packers (2019-21), Broncos (2022) and Titans (2023-24).

Brown has served as the Seahawks’ tight ends coach for the past two seasons. He previously spent five seasons with the Jets, three as an offensive assistant after two seasons as a defensive assistant.