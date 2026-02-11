Jeff Ulbrich: Replacing Kaden Elliss would take more than one player

The start of the offseason means the start of thoughts about which players will be moving teams as free agents next month.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich hopes that linebacker Kaden Elliss is not on that list. Elliss has started every game for Atlanta over the last three seasons and he’s posted 380 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the team.

Ulbrich said at a Wednesday press conference that he “would love Kaden back” while citing his ability to make plays at the line of scrimmage and off the ball.

“The player that he is gave us this really unique flexibility. . . . He gave us some rare multiplicity within the defense and I would love him back,” Ulbrich said. “To replace Kaden would take more than one human being.”

Tight end Kyle Pitts, edge rusher Leonard Floyd, defensive lineman David Onyemata, and edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie are other notable Falcons currently on track for free agency.