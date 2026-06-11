Chiefs agree to trade Wanya Morris to the Falcons

Offensive tackle Wanya Morris wanted to move on from the Chiefs and he’ll be doing so in the near future.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have agreed to trade Morris to the Falcons. Per multiple reports, the Chiefs will receive a 2027 sixth-round pick while also sending a 2027 seventh-round selection to Atlanta.

Word earlier this week was that the Chiefs and Morris had agreed to look for trade options.

Morris started 11 games for the Chiefs during the 2024 season and started 16 of his 43 overall appearances for the AFC West club. Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary retired this offseason, so Morris will join Jake Matthews, Jawaan Taylor, Storm Norton, Michael Jerrell and Jack Nelson as the team’s tackle options.