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Report: Chiefs, Wanya Morris exploring trade options

  
Published June 10, 2026 06:59 AM

The Chiefs may be making a trade involving an offensive lineman in the near future.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are exploring options for trading tackle Wanya Morris. The move comes after an agreement with Morris to look for a new place for him to play in 2026.

Morris was a 2023 third-round pick of the Chiefs and he has appeared in 43 regular season games over the last three years. He started 16 of those games and 11 of those starts came during the 2024 season, but he wound up being moved out of the first team ahead of the playoffs.

Morris would like to find a team that offers him a chance to return to a more prominent role and the Chiefs appear to be open to making that happen if a suitor presents itself.