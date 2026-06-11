Todd Monken on Shedeur Sanders: It feels like he’s making quicker decisions

With head coach Todd Monken saying the Browns’ quarterback competition will continue into training camp, second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders will have the chance to show what he can do with pads on.

As Browns minicamp comes to a close this week, Monken told reporters that he’s seen improvement in a key area for the young QB.

“I just think he’s doing a better job — I think he’s being more decisive,” Monken said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “Now, it’s easy to say [right now], we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s going to have to do. Not that he doesn’t have playmaking ability, because he does. But his ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost yards, plays is going to be huge.

“He has to be able to stack plays and score, which is ultimately the No. 1 thing to do.”

Sanders did have some issues with holding the ball for too long as a rookie, finishing the season having taken 23 sacks in his eight games with seven starts. That works out to a sack rate of 9.79 percent.

Sanders completed 56.6 percent of his throws for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2025.

We’ll see what the competition between Sanders and Deshaun Watson brings once the Browns get to training camp. But Monken has said multiple times this week that he feels like both quarterbacks are capable of playing winning football in 2026.