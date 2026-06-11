Vikings make several front-office moves, following the hiring of G.M. Nolan Teasley

New Vikings G.M. Nolan Teasley is making changes to the front office he now runs.

Via Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the Vikings have parted ways with assistant G.M. Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, assistant director of college scouting Pat Roberts, and pro scout Salli Clavelle.

Per Lewis, Stephenson and Roberts were long-time employees of the Vikings. Stephenson arrived in 2002 as a college scout. He became director of college scouting in 2009. As of 2021, he was promoted to co-director of player personnel. Roberts started as a national scout before becoming assistant director of college scouting in 2022.

Former G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had hired Washington and Clavelle.

It’s relatively late in the offseason for these kinds of moves. For scouts, however, the draft is a more natural ending point to a given year than the end of football season.