Iowa enters the effort to lure the Bears

  
Published February 11, 2026 04:43 PM

As the Bears look for a new home, Indiana isn’t the only non-Illinois state that has interest.

Via David Rumsey of Front Office Sports, Iowa wants in.

Seven Iowa state senators have submitted a bill that would modify the “Major Economic Growth Attraction” program to “include incentivizing the building of a professional sports stadium by a National Football League franchise in the state.”

In a statement, state senator Kerry Gruenhagen said the bill was filed to “show a team in our neighboring state that we are ready for them if their home state doesn’t want them.”

And while a move across the Indiana state line would still keep the Bears in the greater Chicago area, Iowa would be a significantly longer trek. Davenport, on the Iowa-Illinois border, is 175 miles from Chicago. Des Moines, the largest city in Iowa, is 334 miles away.

So while the Iowa senator may be serious about their interest, it doesn’t feel like a serious proposal.

But, hey, with three “I” states already in the mix, Idaho may as well shoot its shot for the Bears, too.