Glazer family bids farewell to Mike Evans

After twelve years in Tampa Bay, receiver Mike Evans is moving on. Ownership of the franchise has bid him farewell, while also making it clear he’ll have a spot in the team’s Ring of Honor.

“Saying goodbye to a legend such as Mike Evans is never easy, but today we are filled with appreciation and gratitude for all that he did during his extraordinary 12-year career as a Buccaneer,” the Glazer family said in a statement. “Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process it became clear he was looking for a new challenge.

“He leaves as the most accomplished offensive player in franchise history — a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion — but it was his dedication to making a difference off the field that will define his lasting legacy in our community. We wish Mike continued success in his next chapter and thank him for all that he has done for the Buccaneers and Tampa Bay.

“When the time comes, we look forward to gathering once again to honor his many accomplishments and celebrate his eventual Hall of Fame career.”

Evans has been a cornerstone of the franchise through a dozen years as a Buccaneer. His career will now continue, if not conclude, in San Francisco.