Browns agree to sign free agent guard Zion Johnson

The Browns have spent big to bolster the interior of their offensive line.

Free agent guard Zion Johnson has agreed to sign with Cleveland, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s reportedly a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $32.4 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Johnson was a 2022 first-round pick of the Chargers, who chose to let him test free agency after four years rather than pick up his fifth-year option. That choice may prove to benefit Johnson, given the value of his contract with the Chargers.

Johnson has been a starter for all four of his seasons in Los Angeles, and now he’s slated to start for the next three years in Cleveland.