nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
The Mike Evans deal in San Francisco is worth $60.4 million over three years

  
Published March 9, 2026 02:55 PM

The initial numbers are in on the new Mike Evans deal in San Francisco.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, it’s a three-year, $60.4 million deal.

That’s an average of just over $20 million per year. Which is considerably lower than the reports suggesting he’d get north of $27 million annually.

The full and complete details eventually will emerge. It’s be interesting to see the structure, the first-year payout, and whether it essentially guarantees one or two years.

The lower the number, the more conspicuous Tampa’s decision not to keep Evans will become. As much as they love Evans, it’s arguably time to move on — especially with the investment they’ve made in Chris Godwin ($22 million per year) and the performance of Emeka Egbuka as a rookie.