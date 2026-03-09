The Mike Evans deal in San Francisco is worth $60.4 million over three years

The initial numbers are in on the new Mike Evans deal in San Francisco.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, it’s a three-year, $60.4 million deal.

That’s an average of just over $20 million per year. Which is considerably lower than the reports suggesting he’d get north of $27 million annually.

The full and complete details eventually will emerge. It’s be interesting to see the structure, the first-year payout, and whether it essentially guarantees one or two years.

The lower the number, the more conspicuous Tampa’s decision not to keep Evans will become. As much as they love Evans, it’s arguably time to move on — especially with the investment they’ve made in Chris Godwin ($22 million per year) and the performance of Emeka Egbuka as a rookie.