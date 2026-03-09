 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Etienne’s arrival could close the door on Alvin Kamara in New Orleans

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:21 PM

With the Saints adding running back Travis Etienne on a reported four-year, $52 million deal, Alvin Kamara’s nine-year run with the team could be ending.

Kamara’s recent restructuring didn’t come with a signing bonus, and the final year of his contract carries only $3 million in injury guarantees. He could be traded; he also could be released.

The 31-year-old Kamara was a third-round pick in 2017. In 2025, he had a career-low 471 rushing yards and a career-low 186 receiving yards in 11 games.

Kamara has been a fixture in New Orleans for nine seasons. The investment made on Monday in Etienne could lead to an end of the road for Kamara with the Saints.

If/when he goes, it’ll be interesting to see whether Sean Payton, who became smitten with Kamara during the 2017 pre-draft process, makes a play for a reunion with Kamara.