Travis Etienne’s arrival could close the door on Alvin Kamara in New Orleans

With the Saints adding running back Travis Etienne on a reported four-year, $52 million deal, Alvin Kamara’s nine-year run with the team could be ending.

Kamara’s recent restructuring didn’t come with a signing bonus, and the final year of his contract carries only $3 million in injury guarantees. He could be traded; he also could be released.

The 31-year-old Kamara was a third-round pick in 2017. In 2025, he had a career-low 471 rushing yards and a career-low 186 receiving yards in 11 games.

Kamara has been a fixture in New Orleans for nine seasons. The investment made on Monday in Etienne could lead to an end of the road for Kamara with the Saints.

If/when he goes, it’ll be interesting to see whether Sean Payton, who became smitten with Kamara during the 2017 pre-draft process, makes a play for a reunion with Kamara.