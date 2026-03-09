 Skip navigation
Travis Etienne agrees to join Saints

  
Published March 9, 2026 02:06 PM

At least for now, Travis Etienne has played his last game with the Jaguars.

According to multiple reports, Etienne has agreed to sign with the Saints.

Initial reports indicate Etienne’s contract is for four years and worth $52 million.

Etienne, 27, was the No. 25 overall pick of the 2021 draft, which kept him playing with his Clemson football teammate, Trevor Lawrence. After missing his entire rookie season due to a foot injury, Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards in 2022 and 1,008 yards in 2023. His production dipped in 2024, but was back up in 2025, as he rushed for 1,107 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 292 yards with six TDs.

Hailing from Jennings, La., Etienne will now be back close to home as he joins the Saints.

Etienne’s signing, however, does call into question Alvin Kamara’s role with the team moving forward.