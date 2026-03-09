Browns agree to terms with LB Quincy Williams

The Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys during the 2025 season. They have now lost Quinnen’s brother.

Linebacker Quincy Williams has agreed to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $17 million, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Williams reunites with Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who was his linebackers coach with the Jets for four of Williams’ seasons in New York.

Williams, 29, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019 and spent two seasons in Jacksonville.

He joined the Jets in 2021 and played 78 games with 73 starts in his career in New York, making All-Pro in 2023.

In 2025, Williams totaled 83 tackles, 3.5 sacks and seven passes defensed in 13 games. He missed four games with a shoulder injury.