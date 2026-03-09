 Skip navigation
Jaguars release TE Johnny Mundt

  
Published March 9, 2026 07:25 PM

Although it was hardly a big-money deal, the two-year agreement signed by Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt illustrates the one-way nature of NFL contracts.

It was supposed to last through 2026, at a total payout of $5.5 million. The structure allowed the Jaguars to tear it up after one year and $2.75 million.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Jaguars have done just that.

Keep that in mind when hearing the endless hype about the MILLIONS AND BILLIONS that NFL teams are spending in free agency. For Mundt, he ultimately got 50 cents on the dollar.

The Jaguars decided that Mundt didn’t do enough in 2025 to justify paying him $2.75 million in 2026. Which is fine. But if Mundt had put together a Pro Bowl season and had asked for a raise, the Jaguars could have folded their arms and politely reminded him that he signed a contract, and that he should honor it.