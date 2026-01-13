Travis Etienne: “Would be crazy” if I’ve played my last game with the Jaguars

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne shared some advice for quarterback Trevor Lawrence when he spoke to reporters on Monday, but the two players may not be on the same team the next time they take the field.

Sunday’s loss to the Bills brought an end to Etienne’s contract with the team that took him 25th overall in the 2021 draft. Etienne missed his rookie season with a foot injury, but ran for more than 1,000 yards in three of the next four years. That includes his 1,107 yards during the 2025 regular season.

Etienne said on Monday that he’s not focused on contractual matters yet, but that it “would be crazy” if he’s played his final game for the Jaguars. He also suggested that a healthy number of teams will be out of the running if he does hit free agency in March.

“You don’t have to worry about me going to to the cold,” Etienne said, via Fox Sports. “I’m probably not supposed to say that.”

Etienne could have a change of tune in the event he’s on the open market, but the Jaguars would keep that from happening if they are able to strike a deal in the coming weeks.