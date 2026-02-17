NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy review of Tyreek Hill remains open

The sudden free agency of receiver Tyreek Hill is complicated by his recovery from a serious knee injury. There’s another caveat to consider.

Hill remains the subject of an active Personal Conduct Policy review. The NFL confirmed on Tuesday via email that the probe is ongoing.

Last year, Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, made specific allegations of domestic violence against Hill. The full details of her claims came to light in October 2025, after the NFL commenced its investigation in September 2025.

It’s unclear what the league will determine. If a violation is found, other incidents could become aggravating factors when punishment is determined — including the situation from 2014 that resulted in his dismissal from the Oklahoma State football team. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, in an incident involving his then-pregnant girlfriend.

The team that signs Hill will be assuming multiple risks. First, he may not be the same player following his knee injury. Second, he could be suspended at some point during the 2026 season.